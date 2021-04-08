Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share.

SCHN opened at $41.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $12.93 and a 52-week high of $46.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCHN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.