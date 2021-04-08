Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0168 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 8th. Hyperion has a total market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $33,806.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 192,427,036 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

