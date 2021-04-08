F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $210.90

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.90, but opened at $205.11. F5 Networks shares last traded at $207.72, with a volume of 5,249 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.