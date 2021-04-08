F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Gap Down to $210.90

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $210.90, but opened at $205.11. F5 Networks shares last traded at $207.72, with a volume of 5,249 shares trading hands.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $223.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.78.
The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total transaction of $96,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,104,982.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.57, for a total transaction of $50,261.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,367 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in F5 Networks by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 174,236 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)
F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
