Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGP stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGP. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Resources Connection

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

