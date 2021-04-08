Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Resources Connection had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $156.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.49 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Resources Connection stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.73 million, a P/E ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

RGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

