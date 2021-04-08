Fulcrum Equity Management Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Fulcrum Equity Management cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 comprises approximately 1.4% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $3,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $18,373,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $5,715,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $5,605,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $5,480,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $4,534,000.

UWM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.03. 15,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,237. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $126.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.46.

