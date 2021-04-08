0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $1.25 on Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $7.15 million and $517,238.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 253.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

0xBitcoin Coin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

