Golem (GLM) Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, Golem has traded 19% lower against the dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $523.17 million and $9.27 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000906 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00056049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00083578 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00030220 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.