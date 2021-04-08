National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,531,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on NGG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:NGG traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,037. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.07 and a fifty-two week high of $63.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

National Grid Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

