Means Investment CO. Inc. Purchases 11,633 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 86.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,707,000 after buying an additional 432,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 284.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after buying an additional 418,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 338,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 93,955 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 253,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,585,000 after buying an additional 65,081 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 228,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $54.24. 11,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,373,506. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $64.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.