American Research & Management Co. Sells 250 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,726,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. HCI Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $80.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.67.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $70.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 62.26%.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

