American Research & Management Co. Sells 900 Shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

American Research & Management Co. lowered its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,551,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.68. 277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,452. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $39.51 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.