Brokerages Set Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Price Target at $155.69

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.62.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,277 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 81.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,381,000 after purchasing an additional 221,347 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

MSI traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $189.92. 447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,034. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.41. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $124.36 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

