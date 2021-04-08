Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Shares Down 4.4%

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.93 and last traded at $43.93. 1,518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 842,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.94.

Several brokerages have commented on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.68 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Denbury during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Denbury Company Profile (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

