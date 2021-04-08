Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Trading 7.6% Higher

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH)’s stock price traded up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.75. 578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

Several research firms recently commented on ACH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACH. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Aluminum Co. of China during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Aluminum Co. of China by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 97,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as chemical alumina and metal gallium.

Further Reading: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.