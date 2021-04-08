Bard Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 151,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $45.83 and a 12 month high of $59.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

