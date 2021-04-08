Susquehanna International Group LLP Boosts Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 302.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,817 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in News were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of News by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,343,000 after buying an additional 64,635 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of News by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of News by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of News by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 379,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWSA. Morgan Stanley upgraded News from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. News’s payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

