Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 7,831 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 71.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,813,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $721,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period.

QUS opened at $113.33 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $79.14 and a twelve month high of $113.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.18.

