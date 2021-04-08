Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires 39,076 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 120.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,076 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Skyline Champion worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after buying an additional 105,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,106,000 after purchasing an additional 56,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Skyline Champion by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

SKY stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.79.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

