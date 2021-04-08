First Financial Bank Trust Division Has $13.58 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Financial Bank Trust Division decreased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.5% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $13,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.51. The stock had a trading volume of 17,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.05. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $267.17 and a fifty-two week high of $489.48.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

