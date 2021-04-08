Zacks: Analysts Expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to Post $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 320%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%.

OIIM traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,255. The stock has a market cap of $217.09 million, a PE ratio of 64.92 and a beta of 0.80. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $11.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter worth about $137,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

