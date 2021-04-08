First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. First Mid Bancshares reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $303,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,158,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock worth $2,020,389. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.70. The company had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $788.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

