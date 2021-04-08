Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. Travel + Leisure posted earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $3.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.86 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TNL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:TNL traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.56. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,637. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $65.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total value of $135,196.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,591 shares of company stock worth $3,745,499 over the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Travel + Leisure stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.