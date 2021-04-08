Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FC Advisory LLC

FC Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 93,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,982,000 after buying an additional 14,064 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 764,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,888,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.15. 49,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,751. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $66.27 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

