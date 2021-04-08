Loki (LOKI) Trading Down 2.4% This Week

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Loki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,748.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,047.45 or 0.03545439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.40 or 0.00390305 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $636.38 or 0.01101978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.77 or 0.00465414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.24 or 0.00426397 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00032729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $180.04 or 0.00311756 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

