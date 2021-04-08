BiFi Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, BiFi has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. One BiFi coin can now be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a market cap of $7.31 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,773,366 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling BiFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

