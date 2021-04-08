Pensionfund Sabic Decreases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pensionfund Sabic decreased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.65.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,638,547.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox stock opened at $194.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.27. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

