Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Announce $2.14 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals posted earnings of $2.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $1,711,000. First American Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 28,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,914,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,588,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $282.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $201.07 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.