Woodstock Corp Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 16,006 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,657 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,103 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,718,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,087 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,483 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $22,024,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ COST traded up $4.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.71 and a 200 day moving average of $360.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $293.84 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total transaction of $439,409.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total value of $3,303,997.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.42.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.