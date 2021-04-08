Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Down to $16.87

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.87, but opened at $15.69. Amyris shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 80,539 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRS shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,483,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

