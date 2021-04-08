Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 237,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,693,919 shares.The stock last traded at $9.07 and had previously closed at $8.95.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.