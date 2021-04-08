Leadcoin (LDC) Price Up 18.3% Over Last 7 Days

Leadcoin (CURRENCY:LDC) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Leadcoin has a market cap of $246,653.20 and approximately $3,385.00 worth of Leadcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Leadcoin has traded 18.3% higher against the US dollar. One Leadcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00628843 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Leadcoin Coin Profile

Leadcoin (CRYPTO:LDC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Leadcoin’s total supply is 2,627,412,706 coins and its circulating supply is 784,399,592 coins. Leadcoin’s official Twitter account is @LeadCoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Leadcoin’s official website is www.leadcoin.network . The Reddit community for Leadcoin is /r/leadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LeadCoin empowers businesses to sell their unused leads and buy hot leads from other businesses. Sellers automatically share their unused leads in real-time. LeadCoin’s matching algorithm then analyzes and matches leads to buyers. Leads who didn’t match one business, are now the perfect match for another.??The LDC Token represents the right to acquire leads from other businesses in the network. Consumers can earn LDC tokens by sharing their data with interested businesses on LeadCoin's Lead Sharing Network. The data is shared via a cookie or web form and is related to products or services they wish to buy. Then they get real-time targeted offers from the business that bought their lead. As their lead is being exchanged on the network, they earn LDC tokens directly to their digital wallets!? “

Leadcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leadcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leadcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Leadcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

