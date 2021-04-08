Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Sells 59,239 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,239 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Shares of SOCL stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,099. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $30.27 and a 52 week high of $79.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Funds - Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.