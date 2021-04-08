Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 446.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 117,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,172,000 after buying an additional 53,447 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 79,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 161,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 75,650 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.50. 5,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,091. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $61.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.98.

