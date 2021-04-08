Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 119,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,158,000. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.8% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 397,578 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.