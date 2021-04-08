Curbstone Financial Management Corp Acquires New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $76.04. 106,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,986,551. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.05.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.