Birch Capital Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.07. 19,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,277. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on PBA. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.