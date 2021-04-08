Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,900 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 650,104 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,937,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 45,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,677. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

