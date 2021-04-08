Birch Capital Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Birch Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 45,506 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,488,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Visa by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 172,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,481,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 91,306 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,711,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

V stock traded up $2.32 on Thursday, reaching $221.59. 72,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,067,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.52 and a 200-day moving average of $207.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.15 and a twelve month high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $432.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

