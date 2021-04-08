RK Asset Management LLC Invests $7.72 Million in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

RK Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,000. National Presto Industries makes up approximately 6.9% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. RK Asset Management LLC owned 1.08% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 5,255.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 63,806 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,152,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 452,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Presto Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 846,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,103 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPK traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.37. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.61. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

National Presto Industries Profile

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers.

