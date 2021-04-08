ZelaaPayAE Tops 1-Day Volume of $189,119.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $189,119.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded down 50.1% against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelaaPayAE alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005758 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00015011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000049 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001590 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,012,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelaaPayAE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelaaPayAE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZPAEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZelaaPayAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelaaPayAE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.