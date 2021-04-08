Moeda Loyalty Points Trading 3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $1.43 or 0.00002479 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market cap of $28.14 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00055988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00022343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00083354 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $363.70 or 0.00628843 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030197 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

