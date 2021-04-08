SmartCash 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.64 Million (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartCash has a total market capitalization of $24.76 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 115.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,835.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,049.03 or 0.03542822 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.32 or 0.00387857 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $635.26 or 0.01098386 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.50 or 0.00462520 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.65 or 0.00421286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00032823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $179.63 or 0.00310590 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

SmartCash Coin Trading

