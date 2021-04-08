Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $725,000. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Anthem by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.31. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.41 and a twelve month high of $379.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.15 and a 200 day moving average of $311.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

