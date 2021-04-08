Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,735,000 after purchasing an additional 94,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,360,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,566,000 after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

ALXN stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $154.77. 3,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

