Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 53,654 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTF) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 367,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF worth $9,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,219. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97.

