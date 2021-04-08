Birch Capital Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 2.2% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $115.39. 1,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,335. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $81.51 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.84 and a 200 day moving average of $103.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $701,558.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,441,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,593 shares of company stock worth $6,171,704. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

