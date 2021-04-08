FC Advisory LLC Buys 1,010 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

FC Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 301,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,107,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 245,391 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 505,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 184,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,038,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $21.66. 290,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,752. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $21.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.76.

