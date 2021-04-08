FC Advisory LLC Acquires 593 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.26. 52,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,050,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

