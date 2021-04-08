Security National Bank Has $2.86 Million Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.19.

NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.55. 24,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,077. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.